Europe’s First THX Ultimate Cinema Opens in Copenhagen

PRESS RELEASE —

THX opened its first “THX Ultimate Cinema” location in Europe today, at Nordisk Film Cinemas’ Imperial Theatre in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Using a 1,500 square foot Cinionic Giant Screen (CGS) premium large format offering with 4K image resolution, along with Barco dual laser projection for sharper visuals, the auditorium seats just shy of 1,000 people.

THX opened its first such “Ultimate Cinema” location in 2019 at the Regency Westwood Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

“[We] will now reach this important cinematic milestone by bringing to the Imperial Theatre the best movie experience available anywhere in the world to thrill and immerse moviegoers in Denmark,” Nordisk Film Cinemas executive country manager Casper Bonavent said in a press release. “The introduction of THX Ultimate Cinema shows our faith in the strong future of cinema as well as Nordisk Film Cinemas’ ambitions to enhance the cinematic experience for our guests.”

“The launch of the first THX Ultimate Cinema in Europe is an example of our commitment to enhance movie enjoyment,” THX Ltd. chief executive officer Min Liang-Tan said in a press release. “We are pleased to be working with Cinionic and Nordisk Film Cinemas to bring this offering to life for moviegoers to immerse themselves in films as close as possible to the way the artist intended the narrative to be heard and viewed.”