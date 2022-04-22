Top Gun: Maverick Named Most Anticipated Film, Sony Studio of the Year in Boxoffice Pro Readers’ Poll

The Boxoffice Barometer readers’ poll, a decades-long annual feature of Boxoffice Pro magazine, the reference trade publication of the theatrical exhibition industry, has a long-standing legacy in the motion picture business. Originally designed to gauge exhibitors’ sentiment on Hollywood stars and upcoming films, the poll was relaunched in 2021 with the aim of highlighting the greatest achievements across the industry as voted on exclusively by cinema owners, operators, and employees.
In this year’s edition, more than 165 representatives from over 100 exhibition circuits around the world voted online to select the most important and influential contributions in the exhibition industry throughout the last year.
The winner’s of this year’s edition of the Boxoffice Barometer Readers’ Poll are listed below.
2021 Theatrical Release of the Year
The most important theatrical release of 2021 for the theatrical exhibition industry
Spider-Man No Way Home (Sony Pictures Entertainment)
Domestic Release Date: December 17, 2021
Domestic Opening Weekend: $260.1M | 4,336 Screens | $59,995 Per-Screen Average
Domestic Total: $804 Million
Global Total: $1.892 Billion
Most Anticipated Film of 2022
Exhibitors’ most anticipated theatrical release of the current year
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)
Industry Figure of the Year
Recognizing an executive, filmmaker, or trade body with outstanding contributions to theatrical exhibition.
Jackie Brenneman, EVP & General Counsel, National Association of Theatre Owners
Esther Baruh, Former Director of Government Relations, National Association of Theatre Owners
Read our profile of Brenneman and Baruh’s efforts in guiding the movie theater industry through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Theatrical Distributor of the Year
Studio or distributor that best supported theatrical distribution in 2021
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Exhibitor Relations Department of the Year
Exhibitor Relations or In-Theater Marketing department that best supported theatrical distribution in 2021
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Cinema Technology Provider of the Year
Recognizing the most trusted cinema technology partner of the theatrical exhibition industry in 2021.
Concessionaire of the Year
Recognizing the most trusted Food & Beverage partner of the theatrical exhibition industry in 2021.
Cinema Equipment Supplier of the Year
Recognizing the most trusted cinema equipment supplier of the theatrical exhibition industry in 2021.
