Top Gun: Maverick Named Most Anticipated Film, Sony Studio of the Year in Boxoffice Pro Readers’ Poll

The Boxoffice Barometer readers’ poll, a decades-long annual feature of Boxoffice Pro magazine, the reference trade publication of the theatrical exhibition industry, has a long-standing legacy in the motion picture business. Originally designed to gauge exhibitors’ sentiment on Hollywood stars and upcoming films, the poll was relaunched in 2021 with the aim of highlighting the greatest achievements across the industry as voted on exclusively by cinema owners, operators, and employees.

In this year’s edition, more than 165 representatives from over 100 exhibition circuits around the world voted online to select the most important and influential contributions in the exhibition industry throughout the last year.

The winner’s of this year’s edition of the Boxoffice Barometer Readers’ Poll are listed below.

2021 Theatrical Release of the Year

The most important theatrical release of 2021 for the theatrical exhibition industry

Spider-Man No Way Home (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Domestic Release Date: December 17, 2021

Domestic Opening Weekend: $260.1M | 4,336 Screens | $59,995 Per-Screen Average

Domestic Total: $804 Million

Global Total: $1.892 Billion

Most Anticipated Film of 2022

Exhibitors’ most anticipated theatrical release of the current year



Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)

Industry Figure of the Year

Recognizing an executive, filmmaker, or trade body with outstanding contributions to theatrical exhibition.

Jackie Brenneman, EVP & General Counsel, National Association of Theatre Owners

Esther Baruh, Former Director of Government Relations, National Association of Theatre Owners



Theatrical Distributor of the Year

Studio or distributor that best supported theatrical distribution in 2021

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Exhibitor Relations Department of the Year

Exhibitor Relations or In-Theater Marketing department that best supported theatrical distribution in 2021

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Cinema Technology Provider of the Year

Recognizing the most trusted cinema technology partner of the theatrical exhibition industry in 2021.

Cinionic

Concessionaire of the Year

Recognizing the most trusted Food & Beverage partner of the theatrical exhibition industry in 2021.

Coca-Cola

Cinema Equipment Supplier of the Year

Recognizing the most trusted cinema equipment supplier of the theatrical exhibition industry in 2021.

CES+