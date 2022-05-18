Top Gun: Maverick to Hit Theaters with 56 Minutes of Exclusive ScreenX Imagery

Photo Credits: Paramount Pictures & Claudio Miranda ("Top Gun: Maverick")

CJ 4DPLEX has announced that Paramount Pictures’ Top Gun: Maverick will debut in the 270-degree panoramic ScreenX format in theaters worldwide starting May 27. In the U.S., fans will have a chance to see Top Gun: Maverick at select ScreenX locations early on Tuesday, May 24. Those who opt for ScreenX for their Maverick screening will see 56 minutes of exclusive ScreenX imagery–the most ScreenX content ever to be produced for a ScreenX feature film.

CJ 4DPLEX worked closely with Top Gun: Maverick director Joe Kosinski and Paramount Pictures to ensure the highest quality presentation of the film and selected key scenes and exclusive imagery for the ScreenX version. Top Gun: Maverick will be available on more than 372 ScreenX screens worldwide and 71 screens in North America, including at Regal Cinemas, Cineplex, B&B Theatres, Cinépolis, and CGV Cinemas locations.

“Thirty years after the original, Paramount Pictures once again takes the daring adventures of Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell to new heights. We would like to thank Tom Cruise, Joe Kosinski and everyone at Paramount Pictures for their collaboration and visionary input to make the ScreenX experience a truly unique and exclusive moviegoing experience,” said Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX.

“We are thrilled to invite audiences to take flight and watch Top Gun: Maverick in ScreenX,” said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America. “Our immersive premium film format is a great match for this film and will provide one of the most unique ways to experience Top Gun: Maverick that can’t be replicated anywhere else.”

Top Gun: Maverick tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at your local ScreenX theaters.