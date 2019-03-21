Trailer Impact: Dumbo Posts Highest Recall at 42.7%; Avengers: Endgame Posts Most Interest in a Cinema View at 75.5%

This month’s live-action remake of a Disney animated classic stays in first place, as April’s superhero sequel continues leading our other main metric this week, in our weekly Thursday feature Trailer Impact.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Dumbo / Disney / Friday, March 29

40.6% of moviegoers (158 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s down a bit from a 42.7% peak last week.

It spends its second week at #1 on the recall metric.

It also spends its 11th consecutive week — all but one of its tracking weeks — in the recall metric’s top three.

An elephant learns to fly in this live-action remake of Disney’s animated 1941 classic.

Aladdin / Disney / Friday, May 24

27.6% of moviegoers (107 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

It enters the recall metric at #2 on its first week of tracking.

Will Smith stars as a genie who grants a young man wishes, in the live-action musical remake of Disney’s 1992 animated classic.

Shazam! / Warner Bros. / Friday, April 5

23.3% of moviegoers (91 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s a new peak, up from a prior 21.5% peak last week.

It spends its third non-consecutive week in the recall metric’s top three, all at #3.

That’s up from ranking #4 last week.

In this comedic superhero movie, a 14-year-old who can instantly transform into a superhero simply by saying the word “Shazam!”

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Avengers: Endgame / Disney / Friday, April 26

75.9% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s up slightly from 75.5% last week but down from from a 78.6% peak, yet still ranks among the highest numbers we’ve ever measured.

It spends a 13th consecutive week — all of its tracking weeks — at #1 on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

Spider-Man: Far From Home / Sony / Friday, July 5

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added Spider-Man: Far From Home to the survey after it posted the 8th-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first day.

61.9% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s a new peak, beating its prior 61.0% peak achieved in two separate frames, including last week.

It spends a second week at a #2 peak on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

It spends a ninth consecutive week — all its tracking weeks — in the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

Aladdin / Disney / Friday, May 24

58.7% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

It spends its first tracking week in the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric, at #3.

Trailer Impact is a service jointly provided by Boxoffice Media parent company Webedia Movies Pro and Vertigo. To subscribe to the full service, which includes exclusive data about the top 25 trailers of the week, click here.