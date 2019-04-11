Trailer Impact: Avengers: Endgame Highest Recall at 25.0% and Most Interest in a Cinema View at 76.9%

For the first time ever, the same film leads both of our two main metrics this week, in our weekly Thursday feature Trailer Impact.
(During one week in late November, Aquaman led our “interest” metric and tied for the lead in our “recall” metric, but this is the first time one film has held the undisputed lead for both.)
Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences
Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.
Avengers: Endgame / Disney / Friday, April 26
- 25.0% of moviegoers (110 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.
- That’s up from 21.5% last week, but down from a 28.4% peak.
- However, the trailer rises to #1 on the recall metric for the first week, after three prior weeks at #3.
- Marvel’s superhero team returns to try and defeat Thanos, but diminished after suffering some deaths in their ranks, in this superhero sequel.
Aladdin / Disney / Friday, May 24
- 19.8% of moviegoers (88 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.
- That’s down from a 28.4% peak last week.
- It remains at its #2 peak on the recall metric, for a third week.
- Will Smith stars as a genie who grants a young man wishes, in the live-action musical remake of Disney’s 1992 animated classic.
Detective Pikachu / Warner Bros. / Friday, May 10
- 14.9% of moviegoers (66 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.
- That’s down from a 17.7% peak last week.
- However, it rises to the top three in the recall metric for the first time at #3.
Ryan Reynolds voices the title character about a world in which the fictional monsters — popularized in a ’90s card game and animated television show — coexist with humans.
Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.
- 76.9% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.
- That’s up slightly from 76.6% last week but down from from a 78.6% peak, yet still ranks among the highest numbers we’ve ever measured.
- It spends a 16th consecutive week — all of its tracking weeks — at #1 on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.
Spider-Man: Far From Home / Sony / Friday, July 5
- While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added Spider-Man: Far From Home to the survey after it posted the 8th-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first day.
- 61.7% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.
- That’s down the slightest bit from 61.8% last week and a 61.9% peak.
- It spends a fifth week at a #2 peak on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.
- It spends a 12th consecutive week — all its tracking weeks — in the top three on the metric.
- Tom Holland returns as the iconic superhero in a Europe-set story, along with a new character Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal.
The Lion King / Disney / Friday, July 19
- While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added The Lion King to the survey after it posted the 3rd-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first day.
- 58.1% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.
- That’s up the slightest bit from 58.0% last week but down from a 64.6% peak, yet is still a very good score.
- It spends a 12th week in the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.
- It now ranks #3 for a third straight week, after previously spending two weeks at #1 upon the trailer’s December release.
- Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles voice the lead characters in the CGI remake of the original 1994 Disney animated classic.
Trailer Impact is a service jointly provided by Boxoffice Media parent company Webedia Movies Pro and Vertigo. To subscribe to the full service, which includes exclusive data about the top 25 trailers of the week, click here.
Share this post