Trailer Impact: Avengers: Endgame Highest Recall at 28.2% and Most Interest in a Cinema View at 77.1%

For the second time ever, the same film leads both of our two main metrics this week, in our weekly Thursday feature Trailer Impact. The first time that happened? Last week.

During one week in late November, Aquaman led our “interest” metric and tied for the lead in our “recall” metric, but Avengers: Endgame is the first time one film has held the undisputed lead for both.

Note: we have not yet begun tracking this week’s new trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, though that will surely make a huge splash on our charts once we do.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Avengers: Endgame / Disney / Friday, April 26

28.2% of moviegoers (129 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s up from 25.0% last week, but down just slightly from a 28.4% peak.

The trailer spends a second week at #1 on the recall metric for the first week, and a fifth week in the top three.

Marvel’s superhero team, diminished after suffering some deaths in their ranks, returns to try and defeat Thanos in this superhero sequel.

Aladdin / Disney / Friday, May 24

25.7% of moviegoers (118 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s up from 19.8% last week, but down from a 28.4% peak.

It remains at its #2 peak on the recall metric, its fourth week in the top three.

Will Smith stars as a genie who grants a young man wishes in the live-action musical remake of Disney’s 1992 animated classic.

The Lion King / Disney / Friday, July 19

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added The Lion King to the survey after it posted the 3rd-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first day.

24.2% of moviegoers (111 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s a new peak, up from a 22.8% peak achieved all the way back in December.

The trailer returns to the top three on the recall metric at #3, for the first time since two weeks at #2 in December.

Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles voice the lead characters in the CGI remake of the original 1994 Disney animated classic.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Avengers: Endgame / Disney / Friday, April 26

77.1% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s up slightly from 76.9% last week but down from from a 78.6% peak, yet still ranks among the highest numbers we’ve ever measured.

It spends a 17th consecutive week — all of its tracking weeks — at #1 on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

Spider-Man: Far From Home / Sony / Friday, July 5

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added Spider-Man: Far From Home to the survey after it posted the 8th-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first day.

61.4% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down the slightest bit from 61.7% last week and a 61.9% peak.

It spends a sixth week at a #2 peak on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

It spends a 13th consecutive week — all its tracking weeks — in the top three on the metric.

Tom Holland returns as the iconic superhero in a Europe-set story, along with a new character Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Lion King / Disney / Friday, July 19

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added The Lion King to the survey after it posted the 3rd-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first day.

58.1% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s exactly equal to its 58.1% number last week but down from a 64.6% peak, yet is still a very good score.

It spends a 13th week in the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

It now ranks #3 for a fourth straight week, after previously spending two weeks at #1 upon the trailer’s December release.

