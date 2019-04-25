Trailer Impact: Avengers: Endgame Highest Recall at 28.1% and Most Interest in a Cinema View at 77.0%

For the third time ever, the same film leads both of our two main metrics this week, in our weekly Thursday feature Trailer Impact. The first time that happened? Two weeks ago. The second time that happened? Last week.

During one week in late November, Aquaman led our “interest” metric and tied for the lead in our “recall” metric, but Avengers: Endgame is the first time one film has held the undisputed lead for both.

Note: we have not yet begun tracking this week’s new trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, though that will surely make a huge splash on our charts once we do.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema.

Avengers: Endgame / Disney / this Friday, April 26

28.1% of moviegoers (147 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s down just one percentage point from 28.2% last week, and also down just slightly from a 28.4% peak — but it’s virtually even.

The trailer spends a third week at #1 on the recall metric, and a sixth week in the top three.

Marvel’s superhero team, diminished after suffering some deaths in their ranks, returns to try and defeat Thanos in this superhero sequel.

Aladdin / Disney / Friday, May 24

23.8% of moviegoers (124 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s down from 25.7% last week, and also down from a 28.4% peak.

It remains at its #2 peak on the recall metric, its fifth week in the top three — all at #2.

Will Smith stars as a genie who grants a young man wishes in the live-action musical remake of Disney’s 1992 animated classic.

The Lion King / Disney / Friday, July 19

20.3% of moviegoers (106 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s down from 24.2% last week, its peak score to date.

The trailer remains at #3 on the recall metric this week, its fourth week in the top three. It previously reached #2 back in December.

Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles voice the lead characters in the CGI remake of the original 1994 Disney animated classic.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters.

Avengers: Endgame / Disney / Friday, April 26

77.0% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down only one percentage point from 77.1% last week, and also down from a 78.6% peak, yet still ranks among the highest numbers we’ve ever measured.

It spends an 18th consecutive week — all of its tracking weeks — at #1 on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

Spider-Man: Far From Home / Sony / Friday, July 5

61.8% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s up slightly from 61.4% last week and only one percentage point behind its 61.9% peak.

It spends a seventh week at a #2 peak on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

It spends a 14th consecutive week — all its tracking weeks — in the top three on the metric.

Tom Holland returns as the iconic superhero in a Europe-set story, along with a new character Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum / Lionsgate / Friday, May 17

58.8% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s a new peak, beating its prior 56.6% peak.

The film reaches the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric for the first time, at #3, after ranking #5 then #4 the past two weeks.

Keanu Reeves stars as the title character in the third installment of this R-rated action series about a hitman.

