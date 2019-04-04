Trailer Impact: Shazam! Posts Highest Recall at 29.3%; Avengers: Endgame Posts Most Interest in a Cinema View at 76.6%

This weekend’s comedy superhero movie rises to first place, as April’s superhero sequel continues leading our other main metric this week, in our weekly Thursday feature Trailer Impact.
Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences
Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.
Shazam! / Warner Bros. / this Friday, April 5
- 29.3% of moviegoers (127 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.
- That’s down from a 30.3% peak last week.
- It rises to a new #1 peak on the recall metric, after reaching #2 last week and three weeks at #3.
- In this comedic superhero movie, a 14-year-old who can instantly transform into a superhero simply by saying the word “Shazam!”
Aladdin / Disney / Friday, May 24
- 28.4% of moviegoers (123 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.
- That’s a new peak, beating its prior 27.6% peak from two weeks ago.
- It returns to #2 on the recall metric, after debuting two weeks ago at the same position but then falling to #4 last week.
- Will Smith stars as a genie who grants a young man wishes, in the live-action musical remake of Disney’s 1992 animated classic.
Avengers: Endgame / Disney / Friday, April 26
- 21.5% of moviegoers (93 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.
- That’s down from last week’s 28.4% peak.
- It remains at its #3 peak on the recall metric, for a third week.
- Marvel’s superhero team returns to try and defeat Thanos, but diminished after suffering some deaths in their ranks, in this superhero sequel.
Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences
Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.
Avengers: Endgame / Disney / Friday, April 26
- 76.6% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.
- That’s up slightly from 76.4% last week but down from from a 78.6% peak, yet still ranks among the highest numbers we’ve ever measured.
- It spends a 15th consecutive week — all of its tracking weeks — at #1 on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.
Spider-Man: Far From Home / Sony / Friday, July 5
- While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added Spider-Man: Far From Home to the survey after it posted the 8th-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first day.
- 61.8% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.
- That’s up slightly from 61.5% last week, and just the slightest bit off from its 61.9% peak.
- It spends a fourth week at a #2 peak on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.
- It spends an 11th consecutive week — all its tracking weeks — in the top three on the metric.
- Tom Holland returns as the iconic superhero in a Europe-set story, along with a new character Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal.
The Lion King / Disney / Friday, July 19
- While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added The Lion King to the survey after it posted the 3rd-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first day.
- 58.0% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.
- That’s up slightly from 57.7% last week but down from a 64.6% peak, yet is still a very good score.
- It spends an 11th week in the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.
- It now ranks #3 for a second straight week, after previously spending two weeks at #1 upon the trailer’s December release.
- Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles voice the lead characters in the CGI remake of the original 1994 Disney animated classic.
