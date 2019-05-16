Trailer Impact: Aladdin Posts Highest Recall at 38.5%; Spider-Man: Far From Home Posts Most Interest in a Cinema View at 63.3%

May’s Disney live-action musical and July’s superhero sequel lead our two main metrics this week, in our weekly Thursday feature Trailer Impact.

We have not yet begun tracking trailers for some major upcoming films including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Frozen II. A full list of trailers we’re currently tracking is at the bottom of the article.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema.

Aladdin / Disney / Friday, May 24

38.5% of moviegoers (164 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s a new peak, above its prior 31.4% peak last week.

The trailer spends a second week at #1 on the recall metric.

It also spends an eighth week in the top three on the recall metric.

Will Smith plays Genie and Mena Massoud stars as the title character in this live-action remake of the 1990s Disney animated musical classic.

A Dog’s Journey / Universal / this Friday, May 17

25.3% of moviegoers (101 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s a new peak, above its prior 18.9% peak from two weeks ago.

The trailer spends a second week in the top three on the recall metric, at #2.

That beats its previous high rank of #4 from three weeks ago.

Dennis Quaid stars in this third installment in the Dog’s series, along with A Dog’s Purpose and A Dog’s Way Home.

Toy Story 4 / Disney / Friday, June 21

22.8% of moviegoers (97 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s slightly off from a 23.2% peak two weeks ago.

The trailer nonetheless rises to the top three on the recall metric for the first time, at #3.

That beats its previous high rank of #5, during both the past two weeks.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return in the latest installment of the classic animated franchise dating back to 1999, about action figures who can come to life.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters.

Spider-Man: Far From Home / Sony / Friday, July 5

63.3% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s a new peak, beating its prior 62.5% peak set two weeks ago.

It spends a second week at #1 on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

It spends a 16th week — all but one of its tracking weeks — in the top three.

Tom Holland returns as the iconic superhero in a Europe-set story, along with a new character Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

Toy Story 4 / Disney / Friday, June 21

61.9% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s a new peak, beating a prior peak of 59.0% from two weeks ago.

During all three weeks of tracking, the trailer has held at #2 on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum / Lionsgate / this Friday, May 17

59.5% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s a new peak, up slightly from its prior 59.0% peak two weeks ago.

Despite that, the film drops from #1 on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric to #3 this week.

The trailer spends a third week in the top three.

Keanu Reeves stars as the title character in the third installment of this R-rated action series about a hitman.

14 films were tracked this week, listed in order of release date: