Trailer Impact: The Lion King Posts Highest Recall at 35.3%; Spider-Man: Far From Home Posts Most Interest in a Cinema View at 62.5%

Finally, someone else gets a shot.

Avengers: Endgame led one of our two trailer metrics for an astonishing 18 consecutive weeks, and led both of our two metrics simultaneously for three consecutive weeks.

Now we’ve finally stopped tracking the title, following this past weekend’s record-shattering theatrical debut.

July’s Disney musical and July’s superhero movie lead our two main metrics this week, in our weekly Thursday feature Trailer Impact.

Note: we have not yet begun tracking trailers for some major films including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Frozen II. A full list of trailers we’re currently tracking is at the bottom of the article.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema.

The Lion King / Disney / Friday, July 19

35.3% of moviegoers (146 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s a new peak, far higher than its prior 24.2% peak.

The trailer rises to #1 on the recall metric for the first time, after previously reaching #2 back in December.

This is also its fifth week ranking in the top three on the recall metric.

Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles voice the lead characters in the CGI remake of the original 1994 Disney animated classic.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu / Warner Bros. / Friday, May 10

25.6% of moviegoers (106 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s a new peak, notably higher than its prior 17.7% peak.

It returns to its #3 peak on the recall metric, for a second week.

Ryan Reynolds voices the title character for a world in which the fictional monsters — popularized in a ’90s card game and animated television show — coexist with humans.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters.

Spider-Man: Far From Home / Sony / Friday, July 5

62.5% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s a new peak, slightly above its prior 61.9% peak.

It finally rises to #1 on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric, after seven weeks at #2.

It spends a 15th consecutive week — all its tracking weeks — in the top three.

Tom Holland returns as the iconic superhero in a Europe-set story, along with a new character Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

Toy Story 4 / Disney / Friday, June 21

59.0% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

On its first week of tracking, it debuts at #2 on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return in the latest installment of the classic animated franchise dating back to 1999, about action figures who can come to life.

The Lion King / Disney / Friday, July 19

57.6% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s actually its lowest weekly tracking score to date on the metric, but still a very good score.

It returns to a #3 rank, after previously spending two weeks at #1 upon the trailer’s December release.

It spends a 14th week in the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

Trailer Impact is a service jointly provided by Boxoffice Media parent company Webedia Movies Pro and Vertigo. To subscribe to the full service, which includes exclusive data about the top trailers of the week, click here.

17 films were tracked this week, listed in order of release date: