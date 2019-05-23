Trailer Impact: Aladdin Tops Recall with New Metric Record at 46.7%; Spider-Man: Far From Home Tops Interest in a Cinema View at 63.6%

This weekend’s Disney live-action musical sets a new record and July’s superhero sequel lead our two main metrics this week, in our weekly Thursday feature Trailer Impact.

We have not yet begun tracking trailers for some major upcoming films including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Frozen II. A full list of trailers we’re currently tracking is at the bottom of the article.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema.

Aladdin / Disney / this Friday, May 24

46.7% of moviegoers (165 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s a new record for our recall metric, beating the previous 42.7% record set by Dumbo during a week in March.

Note that this isn’t always an exact match with box office results. Dumbo underperformed, while Avengers: Endgame broke the opening weekend record despite only peaking at 28.2% on our recall metric. (Although it did rank at #1 on the metric for several weeks prior to release.)

Aladdin‘s new “all time” record should also come with a time frame caveat: we only began collecting data in March 2018 and first published it in July 2018.

The trailer beats its prior 38.5% peak from last week.

It spends a third week at #1 on the recall metric, and a ninth week in the top three.

Will Smith plays Genie and Mena Massoud stars as the title character in this live-action remake of the 1990s Disney animated musical classic.

Toy Story 4 / Disney / Friday, June 21

28.5% of moviegoers (101 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s a new peak, beating its prior 23.2% peak from three weeks ago.

The trailer reaches a new #2 peak on our recall metric, up from #3 last week, for a second week in the top three.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return in the latest installment of the classic animated franchise dating back to 1999, about action figures who can come to life.

Spider-Man: Far From Home / Sony / Friday, July 5

25.3% of moviegoers (89 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s up from 17.0% last week, but off slightly from a 26.8% peak reached during a week in March.

The trailer spends a second week in the top three, at #3.

This is its first week in the top three of the recall metric since reaching #2 during that aforementioned week in March.

Tom Holland returns as the iconic superhero in a Europe-set story, along with a new character Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters.

Spider-Man: Far From Home / Sony / Friday, July 5

63.6% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s a new peak, beating its prior 63.3% peak last week.

It spends a third week at #1 on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

It spends a 17th week — all but one of its tracking weeks — in the top three.

Toy Story 4 / Disney / Friday, June 21

62.5% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s a new peak, beating its prior 61.9% peak last week.

The trailer has held at #2 on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric during all four weeks of tracking.

The Lion King / Disney / Friday, July 19

57.0% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s actually its lowest weekly tracking score to date on the metric, but still a good score.

It returns to the top three for the first time in two weeks, at #3, after previously ranking #1 for two weeks upon the trailer’s December release.

It spends a 16th week in the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles voice the lead characters in the CGI remake of the original 1994 Disney animated classic.

