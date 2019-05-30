Trailer Impact: Toy Story 4 Tops Recall at 38.9%; Spider-Man: Far From Home Tops Interest in a Cinema View at 63.3%

June’s Disney animated sequel and July’s superhero sequel lead our two main metrics this week, in our weekly Thursday feature Trailer Impact.

We began tracking the trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker this week. A full list of trailers we’re currently tracking is at the bottom of the article.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema.

Toy Story 4 / Disney / Friday, June 21

38.9% of moviegoers saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s a new peak, significantly larger than its prior 28.5% peak last week.

The trailer reaches #1 on our recall metric for the first time.

It also spends a third week in the top three.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return in the classic animated franchise dating back to 1999, about action figures who can come to life.

The Lion King / Disney / Friday, July 19

30.6% of moviegoers saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s its second-highest score to date, behind only 35.3% on the late April week when Avengers: Endgame debuted.

The trailer returns to the top three for the first time in three weeks, at #2.

It previously ranked #1 for one week, during the aforementioned Endgame debut.

It also spends a seventh week in the top three on the recall metric.

Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles voice the lead characters in the CGI remake of the original 1994 Disney animated classic.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters / Warner Bros. / this Friday, May 31

26.3% of moviegoers saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s a new peak, beating its prior 25.1% peak last week.

It rises to the top three on the recall metric for the first time, at #3, after previously ranking as high as #4 last week.

The title creature fights other reawakened massive beasts in this sequel to 2014’s Godzilla.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters.

Spider-Man: Far From Home / Sony / Friday, July 5

63.3% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down slightly from a 63.6% peak last week.

The trailer spends a fourth week at #1 on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

It spends an 18th week — all but one of its tracking weeks — in the top three.

Tom Holland returns as the iconic superhero in a Europe-set story, along with a new character Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

Toy Story 4 / Disney / Friday, June 21

63.3% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s a new peak, beating its prior 62.5% peak last week.

The trailer has held at #2 on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric during all five weeks of tracking.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker / Disney / Friday, December 20

59.7% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

The trailer debuts at #3 on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric during its first week of tracking.

The biggest series in movie history intends to end its main storyline with what promises to be the franchise’s final installment.

