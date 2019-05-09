Trailer Impact: Aladdin Posts Highest Recall at 31.4%; John Wick: Parabellum Posts Most Interest in a Cinema View at 59.0%

May’s Disney live-action musical and May’s action sequel lead our two main metrics this week, in our weekly Thursday feature Trailer Impact.

We have not yet begun tracking trailers for some major films including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Frozen II, and Hobbs & Shaw. A full list of trailers we’re currently tracking is at the bottom of the article.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema.

Aladdin / Disney / Friday, May 24

31.4% of moviegoers (117 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s a new peak, above its prior 29.4% peak last week.

The trailer reaches #1 on the recall metric for the first week.

It also spends a seventh week in the top three on the recall metric.

Will Smith plays Genie in this live-action remake of the original 1990s Disney animated musical classic.

Men In Black: International / Sony / Friday, June 14

26.8% of moviegoers (99 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s a new peak, above its prior 21.1% peak last week.

The trailer spends its first week in the top three on the recall metric, at #2.

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson star in this reboot of the sci-fi action trilogy.

The Lion King / Disney / Friday, July 19

26.4% of moviegoers (98 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s down from a 35.3% peak last week, but still ranks as its second-highest weekly score to date.

This is its sixth week ranking in the top three on the recall metric.

It’s down to #3 this week, after reaching #1 for the first time last week.

Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles voice the lead characters in the CGI remake of the original 1994 Disney animated classic.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they're most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters. But first, a special note on our methodology. Spider-Man: Far From Home led our 'interest in a cinema view' metric last week, but does not appear on the metric at all this week. That's because we only calculate numbers for that 'interest' metric using the top 10 films on our 'recall' metric — which Spider-Man failed to crack this week, ranking #12. In other words, the film's "actual" score on the interest metric this week would very likely merit a top three position, if not a repeat at #1. The fact that it's not listed as such should be considered a one-time statistical quirk, unlikely to be repeated in future weeks.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum / Lionsgate / Friday, May 17

59.0% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s a new peak, above its prior 58.8% peak two weeks ago.

The film reaches #1 on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric for the first week.

It spends a second week in the top three, after ranking #3 two weeks ago.

Keanu Reeves stars as the title character in the third installment of this R-rated action series about a hitman.

Toy Story 4 / Disney / Friday, June 21

58.7% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s slightly down from a 59.0% peak last week.

On its second week of tracking, it remains at #2 on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return in the latest installment of the classic animated franchise dating back to 1999, about action figures who can come to life.

The Lion King / Disney / Friday, July 19

57.4% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s actually its lowest weekly tracking score to date on the metric, but still a good score.

It remains unchanged at a #3 rank, after previously spending two weeks at #1 upon the trailer’s December release.

It spends a 15th week in the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

