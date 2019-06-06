Trailer Impact: Toy Story 4 Tops Recall at 33.5%; Spider-Man: Far From Home Tops Interest in a Cinema View at 64.1%

June’s Disney animated sequel and July’s superhero sequel lead our two main metrics this week, in our weekly Thursday feature Trailer Impact.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema.

Toy Story 4 / Disney / Friday, June 21

33.5% of moviegoers saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s down from a 38.9% peak last week.

The trailer spends a second week at #1 on the recall metric.

It also spends a fourth week in the top three.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return in the classic animated franchise dating back to 1999, about action figures who can come to life.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 / Universal / this Friday, June 7

29.1% of moviegoers saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s a new peak, beating its prior 26.0% peak last week.

The trailer rises to the top three on the recall metric for the first time, at #2.

It previously ranked as high as #4 last week.

Patton Oswalt, Harrison Ford, and Tiffany Haddish voice talking pets in the sequel to the hit 2016 comedy, which earned $368M.

Men In Black: International / Sony / Friday, June 14

26.2% of moviegoers saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s up from 20.9% last week, but down slightly from a 26.8% peak.

The trailer returns for its second week in the top three on the recall metric, at #3.

It previously ranked #2, four weeks ago.

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson star in this reboot of the sci-fi action trilogy.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters.

Spider-Man: Far From Home / Sony / Friday, July 5

64.1% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s a new peak, beating its prior 63.6% peak from two weeks ago.

The trailer spends a fifth week at #1 on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

It spends a 19th week — all but one of its tracking weeks — in the top three.

Tom Holland returns as the iconic superhero in a Europe-set story, along with a new character Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker / Disney / Friday, December 20

63.7% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s a new peak, beating its prior 59.7% peak last week, during its first week of tracking.

The trailer rises to #2 on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric on its second week of tracking, after debuting last week at #3.

The biggest series in movie history intends to end its main storyline with what promises to be the franchise’s final installment.

Toy Story 4 / Disney / Friday, June 21

63.2% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down just the slightest bit — only 0.1% — from its 63.3% peak last week.

The trailer drops to #3, after ranking #2 during its first five weeks of tracking.

The trailer spends a sixth week in the top three, all of its tracking weeks, on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

