UA Offers Instagram Early Access Screenings of Booksmart

BS_00129_R Kaitlyn Dever stars as Amy and Beanie Feldstein as Molly in Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut, BOOKSMART, an Annapurna Pictures release. Credit: Francois Duhamel / Annapurna Pictures

PRESS RELEASE

United Artists Releasing announced it will offer exclusive early access to Annapurna’s Booksmart, director Olivia Wilde’s acclaimed film, to its Instagram community. On May 17, theater chains across the country including AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Marcus, Brielle Cinemas, Cinepolis, Harkins, Galaxy Theaters, Pacific Theaters, City Cinemas, Goodrich Theaters and Kerasotes will present 800 paid sneak-peek screenings of the film for one night only.



People on Instagram can get their ticket by following @booksmart, and moviegoers can buy tickets by going to https://tickets.booksmart.movie. United Artists Releasing is also launching an Instagram-focused advertising campaign that will make it easy for moviegoers to buy tickets to the advance screenings.



David Kaminow, president of marketing at United Artists Releasing, noted, “Instagram is a platform where movie lovers can come together virtually to discover, embrace and evangelize what they love—and we know they’ll fall in love with this movie. We’re confident that people on Instagram and beyond will love Booksmart‘s whip-smart mix of swagger, heart and humor.”



The Booksmart screenings are taking place one week prior to the film’s theatrical release. United Artists Releasing opens the film wide in theaters on Friday, May 24, 2019.