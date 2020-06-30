UNIC Launches Fourth Edition of Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme

UNIC has toady announced the fourth edition of their Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme, designed to foster the careers of up-and-coming female cinema professionals by pairing them with experienced mentors in the industry. Mentees will receive career advice and one-on-one mentorship opportunities over a period of 12 months.

Something of a milestone has been reached this year for the Programme, as one of its former mentees—Grainne Peat of the U.K.’s Event Cinema Association—has now adopted the role of mentor.

Mentors for the 2020/2021 edition of UNIC’s Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme are:

Nathalie Cieutat (Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont, France)

Anne Fitzgerald (Cineplex, Canada)

Norma Garcia-Muro (THX, USA)

Kate Gerova (Curzon, UK)

Jadranka Islamovic (Blitz-CineStar, Croatia)

Grainne Peat (Event Cinema Association, UK)

Kaisa Rakemaa (Finnkino, Finland)

Géke Roelink (Filmhuis Den Haag, Netherlands)

Bettina Schmit (KITAG CINEMAS, Switzerland)

Mentees, meanwhile, hail from Norway (Clarissa Bergh of Lillehammer Cinema), the UK (Rachel Bland of Vue Entertainment, Laura Mancilla of Searchlight Pictures International, Anna Paprocka of Odeon Cinemas Group), Poland (Monika Giełżecka of Multikino), Germany (Johanna Herfter of Comscore), Estonia (Valeria Kurohtina of Cinamon), Sweden (Madelene Lorentzsson of Svenska Bio), and Ireland (Olivia Taylor of Imax).

Said UNIC Ceo Laura Houlgatte in a statement: