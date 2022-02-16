Unique X Partners With Antaviana To Provide Content Delivery Services In Spain

PRESS RELEASE

Dublin, Ireland— February 16th, 2022 — Global cinema software and content delivery company Unique X is excited to announce its latest partnership with Antaviana, Spain’s leading and well respected film company specialising in post-production and digital effects. Unique X began deploying Movie Transit™ for feature film deliveries in Spain in 2016, and have since connected over 350 cinemas in the territory.

Movie Transit is at the forefront of innovation with its highly sophisticated and reliable DCP delivery platform. Ensuring the secure delivery of features, trailers and ads over its fully integrated network that is connected to over 3000 theaters across 19 countries. Key features include a fully managed service, encrypted secure transfers and 365 days a year support.

Leveraging Unique X’s class-leading content delivery solution, and Antaviana’s expertise and experience in Spain, the partnership will provide a complete end-to-end suite of services. This includes Spanish support, electronic delivery of content, Key delivery & generation as well as hard drive remediation services in a premium, cost efficient service offering to both Spanish independent Distributors as well as Major Studios.

Antaviana’s services will include commercial representation for both Major and Independent Distributors, hard drive fulfilment and remediation, local support as well as Exhibitor engagement to further grow the Movie Transit network.

Unique X’s CEO Roger Harris commented “I am proud to announce our partnership with Antaviana, their great reputation and experience make them an ideal partner to further cement our commitment to the Spanish market as part of our ongoing international expansion of the Movie Transit service.”

Antaviana’s Manager, Mireia Aragonès noted “We are very confident with this partnership. Unique’s groundbreaking infrastructure and Antaviana’s expertise in DCP mastering and distribution are perfect to create the robust, agile and reliable service our clients need.”