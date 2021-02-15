Disney Animation to Screen the Short Us Again as Theatrical Exclusive Before Raya and the Last Dragon

'Us Again' image courtesy: Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Disney announced a gambit Monday enticing audiences to the big screen for its next feature, which will debut simultaneously in cinemas and on streaming: a new animated short playing exclusively in theaters.

Us Again will screen before theatrical showings of Raya and the Last Dragon, opening on March 5. The dialogue-free short follows an elderly couple who dance to a 1960s style funk and soul soundtrack across a rainy nighttime cityscape, manifesting onscreen as their much younger selves from around the time when they first met. The short will debut on Disney+ in June.

This will be the first short to paly before a Walt Disney Animation Studios film since 2016’s Inner Workings screened before Moana. No short played before the studio’s two theatrical releases since, 2018’s Ralph Breaks the Internet or 2019’s Frozen II, although the studio also produced 2017’s Olaf’s Frozen Adventure which played before fellow Disney subsidiary Pixar’s Coco.

Big Hero 6 animation direct Zach Parrish directed Us Again, while Captain Marvel composer Pinar Toprak scored the project.

Disney also released a poster, depicting the two main characters dancing as their much younger selves, while their current elderly selves appear as a reflection in a puddle: