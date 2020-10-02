Variety – the Children’s Charity Announces 2020’s Holiday Virtual Walk, Run, and Roll

Variety – the Children’s Charity’s is hosting their first-ever virtual Holiday Walk, Run, & Roll, giving people no matter their location a chance to participate in an event that helps children with special needs.

Any time from November 29 through December 5, participants in this year’s “Walk, Run, & Roll” are invited to complete a distance of their choice using a method of their choice–running, walking, biking, or any other method of movement, either indoors or outdoors. Registration costs $20, which gets every participant a customizable, personal fundraising page that they can use to raise even more funds for Variety’s charitable efforts. Participants will also receive a certificate and can upload pictures to Variety’s community Photo Board.

Support of the “Walk, Run, & Roll” allows Variety – the Children’s Charity to help youth up to age 21 and living in the United States who live with special needs or are disadvantaged achieve their potential by granting equipment, services, and experiences that they need to thrive. This includes wheelchairs, walkers, adaptive tricycles, special needs strollers, communication devices and apps, therapy, special needs camp, and more that they cannot get through household income, insurance, and government aid.

To register—and to find out more about Variety – the Children’s Charity’s mission—visit https://variety.enmotive.com/.