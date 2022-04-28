Velocity MSC Announces Exhibitor Network Expansion and Reveals Digital Signage at CinemaCon

PRNewsfoto/Velocity, A Managed Services Company

Velocity has announced the expansion of its exhibitor network, as part of its previous agreement with Screenvision Media. Velocity also introduced its newest proprietary digital signage solution, a 7-foot-tall digital standee, at this year’s CinemaCon. Velocity’s digital poster and new digital standee are among the 4,000 digital displays set to be deployed to cinemas. The displays will promote exhibitor offerings and upcoming movies, as well as national, local, and regional advertising.



As part of Velocity’s Cinema Lobby Network, exhibitors receive full-service management of physical and digital marketing campaigns, gain access to advertising revenue, and keep customers informed of upcoming studio releases. 12 theater groups have signed to Velocity’s Cinema Lobby Network in the past six months, including Premiere Cinemas.

Premiere Cinemas Chief Operations Officer Joel Davis said, “We are excited to work with Velocity as their cinema lobby solutions elevate the lobby experience. In addition, it will allow us to communicate our offerings while providing an enormous opportunity for advertisers to connect with the valuable moviegoer audience.”

“This steadfast cinema lobby expansion, along with the announcement of the digital standee, is a true testament to Velocity’s longstanding reputation for delivering digital innovations and advertising accessibility for studios and exhibitors,” said Joe Ross, chief commercial officer for Velocity MSC.