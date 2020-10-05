SM Cinema, the Philippines’ Largest Exhibitor, Signs Multi-Year Deal with Vista Cinema

Cinema management software company Vista Cinema has signed a multi-year deal with leading Philippines exhibitor SM Cinema, it was announced today (Oct. 5).

The agreement will allow easier access to seat reservations, ticket purchasing and concession sales for customers of SM Cinema, which boasts 65 locations and over 350 screens – approximately 50% of the country’s theatrical footprint. SM Cinema is a subsidiary of SM Prime Holdings, the Philippines’ largest mall operator.

“As the market leader and largest cinema chain in the Philippines, SM Cinema has partnered with Vista to make ticket purchases and concessions sales more convenient for millions of our customers across all sales channels,” said SM Cinema senior vice president and business unit head Annie P. Naval. “We are looking forward to the results of this to increase our lead in the Philippine market. We are also excited to see improvements in our loyalty program through Vista Loyalty, the industry gold standard.”

Added Vista Asia Pacific general manager Ngaronga, “With a population of over a hundred million people, the Philippines is an enormously important cinema market. We are so honored to partner with the country’s largest and most respected exhibitor in SM. Together we will work towards an even more satisfying customer experience in every one of their theaters.”