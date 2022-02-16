Vista Group Acquires Cinema Technology Provider Retriever Solutions

New Zealand-based cinema technology provider Vista Group International has announced their acquisition of Retriever Solutions, which provides theater management, POS systems, and other IT products to cinemas and other retail businesses.

Under the terms of Vista’s acquisition of Retriever, employees of the latter will be able to continue employment, with Retriever’s Owossi, MI and Denver, CO offices remaining open; all Retriever software, IP, and hundred-plus customers will similarly transfer to Vista Cinema. Retriever’s software offerings, including web services, signage, back office, multi-site management, film rental and point-of-sale solutions, will continue to be supported.

“After the acquisition it will still be business as usual for Retriever’s customers,” said Ed Kearney, CEO of Retriever Solutions. “I’m confident Vista Cinema will provide a welcoming new home for our team and I’m looking forward to seeing them innovate on behalf of Retriever’s wonderful customers.

Adds Kimbal Riley, CEO of Vista Group: “This was an irresistible opportunity to work with a talented team who produce great cinema management software and have built a loyal customer base. People can’t wait to get back to the cinema after the challenges of the past two years, and we believe the industry has a really strong future. By joining forces with Retriever, we’re in an even better position to deliver on that potential as the world’s leading software company serving the cinema industry.”