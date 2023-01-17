Dubai’s Roxy Cinemas Installs SmartCrystal Diamond Dual 3D Technology

Courtesy of Volfoni

Volfoni and Scrabble Entertainment have successfully installed SmartCrystal Diamond Dual 3D technology at the Middle East’s largest cinema screen. After installing the Harkness Spectral 240 curved cinema screen (92×50 ft), at Roxy Cinemas in Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai, Scrabble selected Volfoni’s SmartCrystal Diamond Dual as the screen’s 3D solution. The SmartCrystal Diamond Dual comprises of a standalone motorized dual glass polarized filter which acts as a dual projection automated system for large screen formats. Optimized for High Frame Rate (HFR) content and compatible with all DCI projectors, the SmartCrystal Diamond Dual delivers unparalleled, high-performance 3D effects to create a premium visual experience.

“The auditorium we have established at Roxy Cinemas represents excellence on every level”, explained Pruthu Shah, the chief executive officer of Scrabble Entertainment. “By drawing upon Volfoni’s technology to partner the largest cinema screen in the Middle East and provide captivating 3D experiences, we’re delivering on our ambition to fashion a world-beating cinematic environment.”

Araceli Vaello, the chief commercial officer at Volfoni, added, “contributing to a project of this magnitude truly symbolizes the power of Volfoni’s 3D performance. Our SmartCrystal Diamond technology is specifically designed to meet and exceed the requirements of large formats, making it the optimum solution for Roxy Cinema’s state-of-the-art auditorium.”

“We’re delighted to be working with some of the leading forces in cinema to create a unique movie-going environment”, said Murray Rea, Roxy Cinemas director of operations. “With the help of Scrabble Entertainment and Volfoni’s SmartCrystal Dual technology, we can provide our customers with a magical experience like no other.”