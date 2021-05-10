VOX Cinemas Signs Deal with ODEX to Distribute Japanese Anime Films, Including Demon Slayer, in Middle East & North Africa

The Middle East’s largest cinema exhibition chain, Vox Cinemas, announced an agreement with leading Japanese animation film distributor ODEX on Monday, to distribute six anime movies across the Middle East and North Africa.

Among the titles is Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train, which led the North American box office during the April 30 to May 2 weekend, and last year became the highest grossing movie of all time in its native Japan. To date it’s earned $39.6M in North America, $368.7M in Japan, and $432.9M globally.

The film will begin playing in Vox Cinemas this Thursday, May 13, in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait.

The other five films in the deal were not announced in a company press release.

“VOX Cinemas is extremely proud to be ODEX’s exclusive film distributor partner for the Middle East and North Africa, and we are confident that our expertise and knowledge of the market coupled with their impressive catalogue of content will drive box-office growth,” VOX Cinemas Chief Content Officer Toni El Massih said in a statement. “There is a huge appetite for the Japanese comic book genre in the region and we’re excited to bring an impressive line-up of anime to the big screen.”

Having more than 20 years of experience in the Japanese anime industry, ODEX has worked with various cinema operators in South East Asia to build up the anime industry in these territories,” ODEX Private Limited (Singapore) Managing Director Go Wei Ho said. “Now, for its expansion into the Middle East, ODEX is confident that working with VOX Cinemas, a successful and leading cinema exhibitor in the Middle East, the partnership will mark another significant milestone for both ODEX and VOX to develop the Japanese anime industry in the Middle East.”

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable