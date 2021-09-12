WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Shang-Chi Leads the Pack with Best Sophomore Frame of the Pandemic

Photo Credits: Disney / Marvel Studios ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings")

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings held on to the top spot at the domestic box office for the second consecutive weekend, earning $35.8 million from 4,300 screens to reach a $145.6 million total in North America. That figure is the highest second weekend gross of the pandemic, eclipsing Black Widow’s $25.8 million sophomore frame. Shang-Chi is exclusive to cinemas for its 45 days of release while Black Widow was available on PVOD day-and-date through Disney’s streaming platform. Shang-Chi’s second weekend represents a 53% drop, a competitive result when compared to recent day-and-date Disney releases Black Widow (-68%), Jungle Cruise (-55%), and Cruella (-49%).

Shang-Chi added $35.2 million from 42 markets in its international release, reaching a $112 million total overseas. The film has now grossed $257.6 million worldwide. Top markets include the UK ($16.4M), South Korea ($10.7M), France ($7.5M), Russia ($6.1M), Japan ($5.5M), Hong Kong ($5.1M), Germany ($5M), Brazil ($4.6M), Mexico ($4.4M), Spain ($4M), Italy ($3.2M), and Singapore ($3.2M). The film is scheduled to expand to New Zealand next weekend but has yet to secure a theatrical release in China.

Disney’s theatrically-exclusive Free Guy, released under the banner of its 20th Century Studios division, claimed second place in North America with a $5.8 million haul from 3,650 screens over its fifth weekend—only a 35% drop. The film has now crossed the $100 million mark to claim $101.8 million in North America, while its overseas release has already added $174.4 million to reach a $276.5 million global cume. China continues to lead the pack internationally for the title with $76.3 million, followed by the UK with $19.7 million, Russia with $10.4 million, and France with $5.1 million.

Heading into the weekend, Disney announced it would make its remaining 2021 exclusive to theaters, with windows ranging from 30 to 45 days per title.

The top new opener this weekend was Warner Bros.’ horror title Malignant, which struggled out of the gate with $5.5 million from 3,485 screens. Directed by Saw helmer James Wan, the title is the filmmaker’s lowest opening weekend since 2007’s Death Sentence ($4.2 million). The film grossed $6.3 million from 69 territories to reach a $9.5 million international cume and $15.1 million global total. Russia led all new openers with $953k from 1,079 screens, followed by the UK with $574k from 630 screens, and Mexico with $514k from 1,340 screens. Spain continues as the title’s top foreign market with a $1.4 million cume. Malignant is available to stream at home day-and-date to HBO Max subscribers.

Universal’s theatrically-exclusive Candyman nearly beat Malignant despite being in its third weekend of release. The title added $4.8 million from 3,279 screens to reach $48 million domestically. The film has $13.5 million from 53 overseas markets represented by both Universal and MGM.

Focus Features launched the second-biggest opening weekend for a specialty title of the year with Paul Scharder’s The Card Counter. The title earned $1.1 million across 580 screens, with Los Angeles and New York City leading all DMAs and combining for 30 percent of the box office.



“Following the great response out of Venice and Telluride, we’re thrilled to see moviegoers around the country responding with the same enthusiasm for what Paul [Schrader] created on screen with Oscar [Isaac], Tiffany [Haddish] and Tye [Sheridan],” said Focus president of distribution Lisa Bunnell. “And to see the specialty film audiences returning to theaters in these numbers is exciting not just for Focus, but for our entire industry.”

Studio Weekend Estimates: September 10-12, 2021