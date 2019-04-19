Weekend Estimates: The Curse of La Llorona Haunts w/ $20M+; Shazam! Adds $16M+; Breakthrough ($16M+ 5-Day) Opens Strong

Saturday Update: Warner Bros. reports this morning that The Curse of La Llorona is coming in slightly ahead of weekend forecasts with an estimated $11.8 million opening day on Friday, including Thursday night earnings. That’s more than 42 percent ahead of Truth or Dare‘s $8.3 million first day last April, although that film didn’t open on Good Friday when many were out of school and work. Weekend projections remain fluid until a clearer sense of how frontloaded the first day proves to be, but topping $20 million for the weekend now appears likely.
Shazam! is holding on strong with another $6.155 million in the bank yesterday, bringing its 15-day tally to $110.2 million. A third frame north of $16 million is the target.
Breakthrough continued its opening with $3.811 million on Friday, bringing the three-day cume to $7.3 million. The faith-based drama has lived up to expectations over the long Easter frame and looks to be aiming for $13.5 million this weekend. That would net around $17 million for its overall five-day start.
Last among the openers, Disneynature’s Penguins continues to perform slightly below expectations with $901K on Friday. That gives the pic $1.85 million after three days in release. We’re expecting around $2.5 million or slightly more for the weekend, aiming for a $3.5 million five-day bow.
Early weekend estimates are below with updated studio estimates to follow on Sunday.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, APR. 19 – SUN, APR. 21
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The Curse of La Llorona
|$23,000,000
|—
|3,372
|—
|$6,821
|$23,000,000
|1
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|2
|Shazam!
|$16,500,000
|-33%
|4,183
|-123
|$3,945
|$16,500,000
|3
|Warner Bros.
|3
|Breakthrough
|$13,500,000
|—
|2,824
|—
|$4,780
|$17,006,925
|1
|20th Century Fox
|4
|Captain Marvel
|$8,500,000
|-1%
|2,653
|-322
|$3,204
|$399,426,133
|7
|Disney
|5
|Little (2019)
|$8,400,000
|-45%
|2,667
|0
|$3,150
|$29,329,410
|2
|Universal Pictures
|6
|Dumbo
|$6,900,000
|-27%
|3,225
|-481
|$2,140
|$101,354,910
|4
|Walt Disney Pictures
|7
|Pet Sematary
|$4,500,000
|-54%
|3,146
|-439
|$1,430
|$49,233,075
|3
|Paramount Pictures
|8
|Missing Link
|$4,500,000
|-24%
|3,437
|24
|$1,309
|$13,107,241
|2
|United Artists Releasing
|9
|Us (2019)
|$4,000,000
|-41%
|2,264
|-504
|$1,767
|$170,181,620
|5
|Universal Pictures
|10
|Hellboy
|$3,600,000
|-70%
|3,303
|0
|$1,090
|$19,396,271
|2
|Lionsgate / Summit
|11
|After (2019)
|$2,700,000
|-55%
|2,138
|0
|$1,263
|$10,635,149
|2
|Aviron Pictures
|12
|Penguins
|$2,600,000
|—
|1,815
|—
|$1,433
|$3,551,757
|1
|Disney / Disneynature
|13
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
|$775,000
|4%
|1,062
|240
|$730
|$159,045,140
|12
|Universal / DreamWorks Animation
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Kalank
|$1,500,000
|—
|320
|—
|$4,688
|$2,010,185
|1
|FIP
|2
|Five Feet Apart
|$690,000
|-55%
|709
|-764
|$973
|$45,142,093
|6
|CBS Films
|3
|Unplanned
|$650,000
|-63%
|839
|-563
|$775
|$17,267,243
|4
|Pure Flix
|4
|Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
|$135,000
|-60%
|196
|-279
|$689
|$72,971,234
|8
|Lionsgate
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|No Manches Frida 2
|$57,000
|-68%
|73
|-62
|$781
|$9,164,474
|6
|Lionsgate / Pantelion Films
|2
|The Aftermath
|$45,000
|-72%
|85
|-149
|$529
|$1,557,256
|6
|Fox Searchlight
|3
|Fast Color
|$40,000
|—
|25
|—
|$1,600
|$40,000
|1
|Lionsgate
|4
|Ash is Purest White
|$12,000
|-55%
|15
|-9
|$800
|$12,000
|6
|Cohen Media Group
|5
|Faith, Hope & Love
|$5,031
|-40%
|5
|-2
|$1,006
|$187,268
|6
|ArtAffects Entertainment
|6
|Girls of the Sun
|$4,500
|-42%
|10
|2
|$450
|$4,500
|2
|Cohen Media Group
Friday Report: Warner Bros. reports this morning that The Curse of La Llorona began its opening weekend with an estimated $2.75 million from Thursday night’s first shows. That comes in far ahead of Truth or Dare‘s $750K start in mid-April last year, while topping the recent Pet Sematary remake ($2.3 million) and Escape Room ($2.345 million). It should be noted, however, that none of those films opened directly ahead of a holiday. Due to many being out of work and school on Good Friday today, comparisons are skewed with a significant amount of front-loaded expected ahead of Saturday.
Meanwhile, Breakthrough added a strong $1.548 million on Thursday, down just 18 percent from opening day on Wednesday. The faith-based drama has tallied $3.436 million in two days as it heads into the weekend.
Last but not least, Penguins added $456K yesterday for an updated two-day domestic cume of $956K heading into its first weekend.
More updates throughout the weekend.
Share this post