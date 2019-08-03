Weekend Estimates: Hobbs & Shaw Bows to Healthy $60M+ Domestically, Lion King ($38M) & Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ($20M) Cap Top Three

Saturday Update: Universal reports that Hobbs & Shaw scored a solid $23.72 million opening day in North America on Friday, inclusive of Thursday night’s previously reported $5.8 million earnings.
Comp-wise, Hobbs registered slightly ahead of the first day grosses by films like John Wick 3 ($22.6 million), Mission: Impossible – Fallout ($22.8 million), Star Trek Beyond ($22.3 million), and Jason Bourne ($22.6 million). In fact, the film’s 4.09x multiplier from Thursday night’s earnings bests all of those titles with the exception of Bourne, further boosting indications that this film may not be as front-loaded as once expected based on the franchise’s own history.
Early word of mouth appears very encouraging among audiences as the film boasts a 90 percent Audience Score from 2,608 verified ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, far higher than the 67 percent critics’ score, indicating this will indeed prove to be a late summer crowd-pleaser.
Based on current models, Boxoffice projects Hobbs & Shaw will earn north of $60 million for the weekend (which remains Universal’s projection this morning).
The Lion King added $11.1 million to begin its third weekend, down 50.5 percent from last Friday as the Disney remake continues to prove more front-loaded than once expected. Still, with a $403.75 million domestic haul through 15 days — and having surpassed $1 billion globally earlier this week — it remains one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Boxoffice projects a third frame around $38 million domestically.
Rounding out the top three, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood eased 66 percent from opening day last week to $5.65 million on Friday. With $64.5 million earned in eight days, the latest Tarantino hit is pacing 8 percent of his Inglorious Basterds, which had earned $59.6 million through eight days of play ten years ago this month. Boxoffice projects a second weekend north of $20 million, while Sony is slightly more conservative at $19.325 million.
Meanwhile, The Farewell expanded to 409 locations with a $706,566 estimate yesterday as it paces for a weekend north of $2 million for A24.
Early weekend estimates are listed below. Studio estimates to follow on Sunday.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, AUG. 2 – SUN, AUG. 4
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|$64,000,000
|—
|4,253
|—
|$15,048
|$64,000,000
|1
|Universal Pictures
|2
|The Lion King
|$38,300,000
|-50%
|4,802
|77
|$7,976
|$430,943,078
|3
|Walt Disney Pictures
|3
|Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
|$20,200,000
|-51%
|3,659
|0
|$5,521
|$79,017,475
|2
|Sony Pictures
|4
|Spider-Man: Far from Home
|$7,700,000
|-38%
|3,446
|-405
|$2,234
|$360,273,925
|5
|Sony / Columbia
|5
|Toy Story 4
|$7,300,000
|-30%
|3,225
|-385
|$2,264
|$410,200,743
|7
|Disney
|6
|Yesterday
|$2,400,000
|-22%
|1,837
|-713
|$1,306
|$67,862,655
|6
|Universal Pictures
|7
|Crawl
|$2,200,000
|-46%
|2,085
|-635
|$1,055
|$36,140,773
|4
|Paramount Pictures
|8
|Aladdin
|$2,000,000
|-34%
|1,370
|-428
|$1,460
|$350,351,592
|11
|Disney
|9
|Stuber
|$560,000
|-68%
|1,080
|-1070
|$519
|$21,806,533
|4
|20th Century Fox
|1
|The Farewell
|$2,300,000
|51%
|409
|274
|$5,623
|$6,713,207
|4
|A24
|2
|Annabelle Comes Home
|$880,000
|-43%
|919
|-368
|$958
|$71,580,112
|6
|Warner Bros.
|3
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|$820,000
|-11%
|779
|-222
|$1,053
|$155,499,025
|9
|Universal
|4
|Midsommar
|$410,000
|-44%
|381
|-245
|$1,076
|$25,214,341
|5
|A24
|5
|Avengers: Endgame
|$305,000
|-68%
|420
|-160
|$726
|$857,401,335
|15
|Disney
|6
|Rocketman
|$290,000
|-38%
|354
|-164
|$819
|$95,551,549
|10
|Paramount Pictures
|7
|Dark Phoenix
|$110,000
|-9%
|125
|-20
|$880
|$65,765,489
|9
|Fox
|1
|The Fighting Preacher
|$55,465
|-8%
|37
|9
|$1,499
|$265,286
|2
|Purdie Distribution
|2
|Dumbo
|$11,000
|-20%
|30
|-15
|$367
|$114,761,181
|19
|Walt Disney Pictures
|3
|Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable
|$7,700
|-74%
|24
|-39
|$321
|$570,683
|4
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
Friday Report: Universal confirms this morning that Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw collected $5.8 million from preview shows on Thursday night. Showings began at 7pm in approximately 3,400 theaters domestically.
In the usual comp landscape, that figure is basically in line with John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum‘s $5.9 million start back in May and Mission: Impossible – Fallout‘s $6.0 million one year ago. It also comes in ahead of Star Trek Beyond‘s $5.5 million and Jason Bourne‘s $4.3 million in summer 2016.
For the sake of mentioning, The Fate of the Furious took in $10.4 million from Thursday night previews in April 2017.
Entering the weekend, the studio had been expecting a debut weekend close to $60 million. It remains to be seen how weekend playability holds up in the effort of reaching that mark — with strong walk-up business generally expected. Still, most models now indicate the film is likely to end up on the lower end of expectations stateside.
More updates as they come.
