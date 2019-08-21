Weekend Forecast: Angel Has Fallen, Overcomer, and Ready or Not

August begins to wind down this weekend as a trio of new releases hit the pre-Labor Day market in hopes of building steam leading up to next week’s empty holiday frame and the end of summer movie season.

Lionsgate’s Angel Has Fallen should prove to be the marquee opener of the weekend thanks to the franchise’s previous success with Olympus Has Fallen ($98.9 million domestic total) and London Has Fallen ($62.5 million domestic). The return of stars Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman will likely help retain appeal to the core adult male/action fan crowd.





As we’ve seen numerous times, more low-to-mid tier franchise sequels are susceptible to diminishing returns than not. In the case of Angel , it follows a predecessor (London) whose opening dropped 29 percent from Olympus ($30.4 million) and whose overall domestic take finished 37 percent below. We expect those trends to continue, with additional comps including the Expendables franchise (whose third film opened to $15.9 million in August 2014). Reviews are also quite mixed, although that may not deter the core fan audience of this series.





Opening Weekend Ranges

Angel Has Fallen ($13 – 18 million)

($13 – 18 million) Overcomer ($5 – 10 million)

($5 – 10 million) Ready or Not ($4 – 9 million FSS)

Top 10 vs. Last Year

Boxoffice projects this weekend’s top ten films will decline approximately 10 percent from the same weekend last year. That frame earned $84.6 million across the top ten as The Happytime Murders and A.X.L. opened behind healthy holdovers Crazy Rich Asians and The Meg.

Weekend Forecast

Film Distributor 3-Day Weekend Forecast Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, August 25 % Change from Last Wknd Angel Has Fallen Lionsgate $15,000,000 $15,000,000 NEW Good Boys Universal $10,000,000 $40,700,000 -53% The Lion King (2019) Disney $8,500,000 $510,900,000 -31% Hobbs & Shaw Universal $8,000,000 $147,500,000 -44% The Angry Birds Movie 2 Sony / Columbia $6,500,000 $27,200,000 -37% Overcomer Sony / AFFIRM Films $6,300,000 $6,300,000 NEW Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark Lionsgate / CBS Films $6,200,000 $50,800,000 -38% Dora and the Lost City of Gold Paramount $5,800,000 $43,300,000 -32% Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Sony / Columbia $5,200,000 $123,700,000 -33% Ready or Not Fox Searchlight $4,800,000 $7,100,000 NEW

Alex Edghill contributed to this report

Forecasts subject to change as location counts are finalized before Friday.

