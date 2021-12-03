West Side Story to Hold Fan Event on 10 IMAX Screens Monday, December 6, with Q&A from Steven Spielberg and Cast

Ahead of its domestic release on Friday, December 10, West Side Story will screen an fan event in IMAX for one night only on Monday, December 6 at 7 P.M. Eastern / 4 P.M. Pacific.
The live event will feature an exclusive live Q&A with director Steven Spielberg and cast members Ansel Elgort (Tony), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), and Mike Faist (Riff). Guests will also receive a mini-poster of the film.
The 10 participating IMAX screens are:
- AMC Boston Common 19
- AMC Oakbrook Center 12 (Chicago)
- Century 20 Daly City (California)
- Regal Irvine Spectrum 21 (California)
- AMC Century City 15 (Los Angeles)
- AMC Empire 25 (New York City)
- AMC Garden State 16 (Paramus, New Jersey)
- AMC Metreon 16 (San Francisco)
- Regal Thornton Place Stadium 14 (Seattle)
- Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill & VIP (Oakville, Ontario, Canada)
Passes can be reserved here. You need to have or create a account with Gofobo.
