Alamo Drafthouse Offers Private Cinema Rentals

Image Courtesy Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse has become the latest chain to offer private rentals—joining U.S. circuits like Studio Movie Grill and Megaplex Theatres, among others, in their efforts to bring some business to select locations during the Covid-19 shutdown.

Alamo Drafthouse opened private rentals on Thursday, July 6 at two of their locations: Slaughter Lake in Austin, Texas and Sloans Lake in Denver, Colorado. An auditorium can be reserved for $150 via Alamo’s website; each screening (limited to 30 people maximum) is subject to an additional $150 minimum food and beverage spend. General admission ticket prices are not included in the $150 reservation fee.

Masks will be required in all public areas of Alamo theaters, including lobbies and restrooms. Barring local regulations, the question of whether to wear masks inside the auditorium is up to the moviegoers, as (per Alamo’s website) these rentals are “popular with families and small groups of close friends.” Alamo has previously stated that, once their cinemas are open to the public, mask-wearing will be required.

Moviegoers who rent a theater at Slaughter Lake or Sloans Lake have their pick of over three-dozen titles, separated into “Family Friendly,” “Top Picks,” and “Fan Favorites” categories; these include The Goonies, Jaws, Max Max: Fury Road, and Jurassic Park, among other titles. Per an Alamo Drafthouse representative, more titles and theaters will be added to the chain’s private rental program.