Studio Movie Grill to Offer Free Tickets through Loyalty Program

Image Courtesy Studio Movie Grill

In a new promotion, Texas-based dine-in circuit Studio Movie Grill is offering up to four free tickets to patrons through their SMG Access loyalty program.

“As the theater industry and our communities continue to face challenges, we want to change the narrative by giving back,” said founder/CEO Brian Schultz. “SMG is pleased to offer free tickets to those wanting to escape for a few hours and enjoy a shared and safe experience at the movies this weekend.”

Tickets are available to SMG Access loyalty card members through either the chain’s app or their website using the code SMG4FREE; customers do not have to make a purchase to claim up to four free tickets per order. The promotion is active now and runs through this Sunday, July 26. Tickets can be reserved for all SMG theaters currently open.

Studio Movie Grill is currently in Phase 2 of their reopening process. As part of this gradual reopening, the chain is one of several in North America to offer private auditorium rentals. In the case of Studio Movie Grill, auditoriums are available to rent at all open locations for $200, food not included. Customers can choose from over 100 repertory titles or bring their own content. Said Tonya Mangels, SMG’s head of revenue and marketing, “It’s exciting to note that many people are booking second and third auditorium rentals, which is a testament to the experience. Guests are consistently sharing positive feedback about the great service, reassurance with social distancing, the experience for their kids and families, and how it gave them some sense of normalcy.”