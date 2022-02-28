AMC Entertainment Promotes Dan Ellis to Chief Operations and Development Officer, Names Eliot Hamlisch as Chief Marketing Officer

Courtesy of AMC Entertainment

AMC announced a shakeup of several top executives on Monday, including:

Dan Ellis, currently AMC’s Senior Vice President of Development and International, will become its new Chief Operations and Development Officer. He replaces John McDonald, who’s retiring as the head of U.S. Operations after a 47-year movie cinema exhibition career, all with AMC, starting at an individual theater in 1975 and serving in his current role since 2011.

Eliot Hamlisch, currently Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Executive Vice President of Loyalty and Revenue Optimization, will become AMC’s Chief Marketing Officer. He replaces Stephen Colanero, who’s retiring after 12 years in the position at AMC.

Jennifer Douglass, currently AMC’s Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage, becomes Senior Vice President of U.S. Operations. (Read Boxoffice PRO‘s 2019 interview with Douglass here.)

Cynthia Pierce, currently AMC’s Senior Vice President of Facilities / Sight & Sound, becomes Senior Vice President of Design, Construction, Facilities, and Sight & Sound.

Michael Hans, currently AMC’s Vice President of Real Estate, becomes Senior Vice President of Domestic Development.

Hank Green, currently AMC’s Vice President of Operations, becomes Vice President of Food & Beverage.

“During the more than six years that I have been privileged to lead AMC, our company has been fortunate to have an unbelievably talented and dedicated team of executive officers, whose focus has been on delivering a superb theatrical experience for our guests while driving value for our shareholders,” CEO Adam Aron said in a press release. “Over time, change in leadership at any organization is inevitable. But in this case, I know that Eliot, Dan and Sean — along with our other officers with increasing responsibilities — will continue in that great tradition of executive leadership at AMC, will cause AMC to shine and help propel AMC ahead in the years to come.”

AMC ranked #1 in Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2021 list of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 7,800 screens at 600 locations.