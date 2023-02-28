AMC Entertainment Launching Retail Popcorn Line Exclusively At Walmart

Courtesy AMC Theatres

AMC’s retail popcorn line, first announced in November 2021, is entering stores starting on March 11—specifically, Walmart stores, where AMC’s ready-to-eat popcorn will be available exclusively in advance of an expected wider launch later in 2023.

AMC’s entry into the retail popcorn industry consists of six products—three flavors each (Classic Butter, Extra Butter, and Lightly Salted) of both pre-popped and microwave popcorn. The microwave Extra Butter variety comes with buttery topping

packets, allowing consumers to replicate that ultimate movie theatre experience of adding even more butter flavor to their popcorn.

Starting March 11, AMC popcorn will appear on featured endcaps at select Walmart locations; beginning in April, the launch will expand to include walmart.com and 2,600 Walmart locations. Says AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron: “We could not have found a better partner than Walmart for this important extension of the AMC experience into the home.”

The microwave popcorn varieties available at Walmart are expected to retail for $4.98, plus tax, for a six-count. The ready-to-eat popcorn varieties, available in a 4.2 – 5.2 oz bag, are expected to retail for $3.98, plus tax.

AMC’s entry into the retail popcorn space is one of a slate of diverse strategies enacted by the world’s largest exhibitor over the last few years, including the chain’s investment in a gold and silver mine, their forthcoming co-branded credit card, a collaboration with Zoom, and their controversial variable pricing initiative, announced earlier this month.

Says Aron on the eve of AMC’s retail popcorn launch: “Through our retail introduction of AMC Theatres microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn, we continue to Make Movies Better, this time in the comfort of your own home. And with popcorn now hitting shelves, we remain focused on future innovations that will continue to surprise and delight movie lovers and our shareholders.”