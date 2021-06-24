Trafalgar Releasing Announces Release Dates for Blackpink the Movie, Enormous: The Gorge Story

Image Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing

Event cinema distributor Trafalgar Releasing has announced the release of two new titles: Blackpink the Movie and Enormous: The Gorge Story.

Blackpink the Movie, which celebrates the 5th anniversary of the K-pop group’s debut, will be released in over 100 countries this August. Trafalgar will distribute the film in all territories except South Korea and Japan, where it will be released by CJ 4DPlex.

Comprised of four members – Jisso, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa – Blackpink proved to be an immediate sensation in Korea, with the group’s debut song reaching the top of every chart in Korea within only four hours of release. The group has since gone on to global stardom.

Blackpink the Movie will be released in various premium formats around the world, including the three-screen system ScreenX, multi-sensory format 4DX and 4DX Screen, which combines ScreenX and 4DX into a single experience.

Among other sequences, Blackpink the Movie will feature re-edited version of live performances from this year’s livestream concert “The Show” as well as the “In Your Area” world tour (2018-2020).

Also on the docket for Trafalgar is Enormous: The Gorge Story, a one-night-only event slated for July 21 (with additional screenings in select locations) that chronicles how Washington’s Gorge Ampitheatre transformed from a family-owned winery to a globally-renowned concert venue.

Included in Enormous: The Gorge Story are personal anecdotes from artists including Dave Matthew, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Jason Mraz, Steve Miller and assorted fans. Theatrical screenings will additionally feature exclusive-never-before-seen interviews with Portugal. The Man, Dierks Bentley and Phantogram, as well as the world premiere of The Enormisodes — five mini-documentaries about The Gorge.

“With The Gorge reopening this July, after more than a year of shuttered theaters, music venues, and a dire lack of live communal experiences, Enormous: The Gorge Story couldn’t be releasing at a better time,” said the film’s director, Nic Davis. “Our film is about the power of place. And the power of community. And how some great music got millions of people from around the world to dance together on a patch of rural farmland. Enormous captures the experiences we have all been missing this last year and can’t wait to get back to.”

“The Gorge is held together by community, and we love that people get to explore its story together in movie theaters across North America,” said Trafalgar Releasing SVP of Content Acquisitions Kymberli Frueh. “This film captures the magic of The Gorge itself and the impact of the live music experience on both artists and fans who travel from near and far to enjoy concerts together—making the live music experience more relevant now than ever.”

Located in George, WA and owned by Live Nation, The Gorge Amphitheatre is a 27,500-seat venue that has hosted top artists including Bob Dylan, Coldplay, Tom Petty, Dave Matthews Band, Pearl Jam and The Grateful Dead. Shuttered since March 2020 due to the pandemic, the venue is slated to open with the Watershed Festival from July 30-August 1, which will feature acts including Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini.

Tickets are on-sale now at EnormousMovie.com.