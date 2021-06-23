Director Abel Ferrara to Help Reopen Manhattan’s Cinema Village Theater With Week-Long Retrospective

Abel Ferrara and Nicolas Nicolaou in 'The Projectionist' (Image Courtesy of Kino Lorber)

Nicolas Nicolaou, owner of the independent Manhattan movie theater Cinema Village, has enlisted director Abel Ferrara to help kick-start the reopening of the business with a week-long retrospective and tribute to the moviegoing experience.

Running June 30 to July 8, patrons will be invited to a special screening of Ferrara’s latest film, Siberia starring Willem Dafoe, alongside the New York theatrical premiere of The Projectionist, described as a “love letter” to Nicolaou and his four decades operating several of New York City’s neighborhood theaters. In addition to Cinema Village, Nicolaou currently owns and operates Alpine Cinemas in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and Cinemart in Forest Hills, Queens.

In addition, Ferrara will introduce special screenings of a number of his films, including Pasolini, 4:44 Last Day on Earth, Tomasso, Ms. 45 and Driller Killer. He will also participate in a live music performance with his longtime composer Jo Delia.

In addition to Ferrara’s films, Cinema Village will screen some of the director’s favorite titles — ones that he watched at Cinema Village over the years.

Built in 1963 in the shell of a turn of the century fire station, Cinema Village is the oldest continuously operated cinema in Greenwich Village and one of the oldest continuously operated art cinemas in New York City. More info about the theater can be found here.



Tickets can be purchased in advance at cinemavillage.com or in-person at the box office.