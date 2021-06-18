Cinema Week Announces Studio Participation From A24, Cloudburst, Disney, IFC Films, Lionsgate, Netflix, Sony Pictures, United Artists, Universal

Cinema Week, a six-day celebration of moviegoing on the big screen from June 22-27, has secured studio participation from the likes of Disney, Universal, Sony Pictures, and Netflix.

The initiative, originally announced in April, had already announced only-in-theaters incentives including giveaways and advance screenings. Major exhibition chains including Cinemark and Malco Theatres had also gotten on board. This week’s announcement about additional studios coming joining in includes:

Disney will hold a sweepstakes for five private watch parties of Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy.

Paramount will host a one-night-only double feature of 2018’s original A Quiet Place plus the current sequel A Quiet Place Part II, for the price of one regular admission ticket.

Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, and Seattle will host advance screenings of Searchlight Pictures’ documentary Summer of Soul on Tuesday, June 22, before its July 2 theatrical release.

IFC Films will host advance screenings of horror comedy Werewolves Within on Wednesday, June 23, before its June 25 theatrical release.

Sony Pictures will offer the opportunity to win private watch parties for some of their upcoming films.

“The enthusiasm and support from exhibitors, studios and industry partners has been profound,” Brandon Jones, Executive Chairman of the Founding Committee of Exhibitor and Studio Partners for Cinema Week, said in a press release. “The industry has collaborated in a manner to help theatres of all sizes rebound and make the first-ever Cinema Week a success.”

“We are thankful to the studios for creating content and providing amazing movie collectables for this six-day event,” Jones continued. “It is clear that it’s time to ditch the couch, and get back to going to the movies.”

