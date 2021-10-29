Cinemark Creates New VP Role to Spearhead Strategic Vision of Gaming Initiatives

Cinemark has announced it will create a new vice president position, as yet unfilled, to focus on expanding the company’s moves into gaming. The role will focus on forging strategic partnerships and pursuing content and product licensing agreements with gaming companies and leagues.

Among the company’s recent forays into the gaming world include:

Last Thursday, October 21, Cinemark screened a theatrical simulcast of a campaign in the video game Critical Role, which sold out auditoriums across 25 U.S. cities.

Gamers can rent private Cinemark auditoriums to play video games with their friends or family on the big screen for up to two hours; more than 10,000 such hours have been rented for gaming to date.

Cinemark will also livestream the the Game Awards at many of its locations in December.

“Our big screens, booming surround sound and ultra-comfy seats create an unbeatable, immersive environment for all varieties of gaming experiences, and we are thrilled to provide players with an incredible setting to enjoy their content in a new and exciting way,” Cinemark’s SVP of Global Content Strategy Justin McDaniel said in a press release. “Cinemark is consistently evolving to provide our guests the ultimate entertainment destination. We are excited to bring gaming and theaters closer together, as we continue to innovate and provide an exciting communal experience for all aspects of the gaming community.”

Cinemark ranked third on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2021 list of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 4,517 screens at 331 locations.