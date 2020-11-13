Canada’s Cineplex Entertainment Announces Private Group Screenings Program

North America’s fourth-largest exhibition circuit announced a new private cinema rental and screening program on Friday.

Toronto-based Cineplex Entertainment will offer more than 1,000 movies to screen in their auditoriums, ranging from current to classic titles, for private groups of up to 20 guests. Rentals will start at a price point of $125.

Cineplex’s private movie screenings can be booked here.

“Going to the movies is a holiday tradition for so many Canadians, and we are delighted to offer a safe and welcoming place for families and friends to keep their traditions alive through the magic of the movie theater experience,” Cineplex President and CEO Ellis Jacob said in a press release. “‘Private Movie Nights’ are an affordable way for families, friends, and other groups to safely gather and celebrate the season.”

The announcement comes days after AMC, the largest exhibition chain in North America, announced a similar private screening program at its approximately 600 locations. AMC’s offering also features both new and older films and can also accommodate up to 20 people, with prices starting at $99.

Malco Theatres, North America’s ninth-largest exhibition circuit, also launched a similar private rental option called Malco Select last month. That program starts at $100 and only offers current films. Cinemark, North America’s third largest exhibitor, has found success with their own private rentals; they have also built some promotions around the program. Other American chains offering private cinema rentals include Moviehouse & Eatery and Alamo Drafthouse.