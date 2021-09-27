Cineplex Launches National Brand Campaign Where Escape Begins About the Cinema Experience

Cineplex, the largest exhibition circuit in Canada, rolled out a new brand campaign Monday, Where Escape Begins, starting with a 50-second spot tauting the benefits of the big screen experience.

Where Escape Begins was developed by creative agency Zulu Alpha Kilo, alongside the Cineplex in-house marketing team. It includes a stirring 50-second spot directed by Canadian James Arthurs, digital and social assets, radio, and out-of-home. The campaign is also reflected across all consumer touchpoints including Cineplex’s social channels, interior digital media, and exterior banners at Cineplex’s 160+ locations across Canada. It will be positioned prominently as part of Cineplex’s preshow.

“Now, more than ever, movie lovers want to reconnect and recharge with loved ones. An escape to a Cineplex theatre is the top choice of Canadians looking to disconnect from the world for a few hours, and be immersed in the sights and sounds, and of course popcorn, only found in the theatre,” Cineplex’s Senior Vice President of Marketing Sara Moore said in a press release. “Our new campaign celebrates and revels in those moments – moments that remind us of our shared experiences and of our humanity.”

Watch the video below.