Cineplex Opens The Rec Room Location in Barrie, Canada Featuring Virtual Reality, Gaming, Bowling

Cineplex premiered its 10th ‘The Rec Room’ entertainment center location on Monday. The 30,000 square foot complex features a VRcade ATOM pod with eight virtual reality games, bowling, pool tables, ping pong, a live performance space featuring events including trivia and karaoke, and the full-service restaurant Three10.

Virtual reality games include Terminal 17: Mission Critical, VR Showdown in Ghost Town, Target Capture, Territory Control, Team Deactivation Match, Baking Irons Gunslinger: Destruction, Baking Irons Gunslinger: Draw, and Baking Irons Gunslinger: Shootout.

Restaurant menu items include the 10-ounce New York steak, herb-rubbed Atlantic salmon, barbeque ribs with three types of sauces (chipotle BBQ, sweet heat, and ginger soy), and the lumberjack burger with fried egg and Canadian bacon.

The facility is opening under reduced capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launched in 2016, the Rec Room includes nine other locations across Canada in Burnaby (British Columbia), West Edmonton (Alberta), South Edmonton (Alberta), Calgary (Alberta), Winnipeg (Manitoba), London (Ontario), Mississauga (Ontario), Toronto (Ontario), and St. John’s (Newfoundland).

Cineplex ranked fourth on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2021 list of North America’s largest cinema exhibition circuits, with 1,657 locations at 161 locations. The Toronto-based circuit also ranked as the largest based in Canada.