Cineplex to Reopen 25 Theaters in Ontario, Canada This Friday

Leading Canadian exhibitor Cineplex is opening 25 theaters across Ontario on Friday (July 31), the company announced today, in the first round of a phased reopening plan that will see its other 43 Ontario locations reopen over the next several weeks.

To combat the spread of the coronavirus, all Cineplex theaters will reopen with enhanced safety and cleaning measures and updated procedures to ensure physical distancing both inside and outside auditoriums. These practices include: reducing capacity inside all auditoriums, eliminating cash purchases, providing personal protective equipment for employees, limiting food offerings to popcorn and other “core concessions,” making hand sanitizer readily available to guests and employees, and mandating masks for moviegoers inside the theater in communities where it is mandated. More information on these measures is available here.

In addition to the company’s theaters, Cineplex recently reopened three of its food and entertainment centers: The Rec Room at Toronto’s Roundhouse, The Rec Room London, and Playdium Whitby. All are operating with reduced hours and enhanced safety and cleaning measures.

To welcome moviegoers back, Cineplex will be offering $5 movie tickets for both new and legacy releases, including Beauty and the Beast, Jaws, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Invisible Man, Bloodshot, Sonic The Hedgehog, My Spy, Jurassic Park, Gravity, and Jumanji: The Next Level.

“The past four months have given us a new appreciation for the importance of friends and family and the power of shared experiences with those we love,” said Cinexplex president and CEO Ellis Jacob in a statement. “Entertaining is what we do best, and we simply can’t wait to safely welcome guests back to our theatres, The Rec Room and Playdium for some much-deserved entertainment, fun and escape.”

News of the Cineplex reopenings follows an announcement by Regal earlier this week that it would be pushing back its reopening date in the U.S. from July 31 to August 21. The week prior, AMC similarly announced it would be pushing its reopening to “mid-to-late August” for the exhibitor’s U.S. locations.

Below is a full list of Cineplex locations slated to reopen.

Galaxy Cinemas Barrie, Barrie

Cineplex Cinemas Hamilton Mountain, Hamilton

Cineplex Odeon Gardiners Road Cinemas, Kingston

Cineplex Cinemas Kitchener and VIP, Kitchener

SilverCity London Cinemas, London

Cineplex Cinemas Milton, Milton

SilverCity Newmarket Cinemas, Newmarket

Cineplex Odeon Niagara Square Cinemas, Niagara Falls

Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill & VIP, Oakville

Cineplex Odeon Oshawa Cinemas, Oshawa

Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa, Ottawa

Cineplex Cinemas Ottawa, Ottawa

Cineplex Cinemas Pickering and VIP, Pickering

Cineplex Cinemas Empress Walk, Toronto

Cineplex Cinemas Mississauga, Toronto

Cineplex Cinemas Queensway & VIP, Toronto

Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Eglinton and VIP, Toronto

Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP, Toronto

Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale, Toronto

Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas, Toronto

SilverCity Richmond Hill, Richmond Hill

SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas, Sudbury

Galaxy Cinemas Waterloo, Waterloo

Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan, Woodbridge