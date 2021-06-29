Emagine Entertainment Raises Funds To Benefit Boys & Girls Clubs Of Southeastern Michigan

Image Courtesy of Emagine Entertainment

Michigan-based luxury cinema chain Emagine Entertainment will be raising funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM), helping to offset the cost of yearly membership.

Throughout the month of July, guests at any of Emagine’s Michigan locations will be encouraged to make a donation to BGCSM; those who do so will be recognize via signage at the box office. The money raised will go towards the membership fees of deserving children ages 6-18.

After 95 years of service, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan remains that safe place for youth to learn, have fun, and reach their full potential as change agents in their life, Club and communities. By providing high quality youth development programs, BGCSM has reimagined the future of afterschool learning and continues to stay agile and expand to better support the needs of our changing youth, ensuring that they are career, start-up, and homeowner ready.

“We are glad to continue our support in giving back to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and their mission. We are grateful to have such loyal and caring guests who continue to offer support to others in their surrounding communities,” said Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment.

“BGCSM continues to provide the youth of Southeastern Michigan with a safe, positive and engaging environment with a variety of programs and opportunities that allow our young people to feel included, challenged and entertained all year long,” stated BGCSM President and CEO Shawn H. Wilson. “Emagine Theatres has been a longtime champion of BGCSM youth, and the funds raised will help us care for and engage our youth to our fullest abilities.”