Emagine Entertainment Locations to Host Summer Kids Series for $3 a Ticket

Starting June 4, Emagine Theatres will show 21st century animated favorites on the big screen for $3 per ticket, with titles including:

The Secret Life of Pets from June 4-10

Sing from June 11-17

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron from June 18-24

Madagascar from June 25 to July 1

Kung Fu Panda from July 2-8

Trolls: World Tour from July 9-15

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch from July 16-22

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World from July 23-29

Minions from July 30 to August 5

For $6.75, patrons can upgrade to the “magic pack” with popcorn and a small drink.

Emagine Entertainment ranked as North America’s #20 largest exhibition circuit in Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2021, with 225 screens at 21 locations.