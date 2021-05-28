Emagine Entertainment Locations to Host Summer Kids Series for $3 a Ticket

Starting June 4, Emagine Theatres will show 21st century animated favorites on the big screen for $3 per ticket, with titles including:
- The Secret Life of Pets from June 4-10
- Sing from June 11-17
- Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron from June 18-24
- Madagascar from June 25 to July 1
- Kung Fu Panda from July 2-8
- Trolls: World Tour from July 9-15
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch from July 16-22
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World from July 23-29
- Minions from July 30 to August 5
For $6.75, patrons can upgrade to the “magic pack” with popcorn and a small drink.
To buy tickets, visit here.
Emagine Entertainment ranked as North America’s #20 largest exhibition circuit in Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2021, with 225 screens at 21 locations.
