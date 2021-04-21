Eric S. Wohl Joins National CineMedia (NCM) as Chief Human Resources Officer

National CineMedia, the nation’s largest cinema advertising network, announced Eric S. Wohl as their new Chief Human Resources Officer on Wednesday.

Wohl was most recently the Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer with e-commerce company Radial, Inc. He previously served in senior human resources roles at DISH Network and Dell.

“Eric brings valuable perspective and leadership to our team in this vital time for NCM as the world gets back to the movies,” NCM’s CEO Tom Lesinski said in a press release. “I look forward to working with him as we continue to reimagine our company and strengthen our cinema advertising leadership position in the marketplace with new ways to unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere.”

Wohl will be based in NCM’s Centennial, Colorado headquarters.