Film Expo Group Cancels 2021 ShowEast Conference

Image Courtesy of ShowEast

Weeks after the successful conclusion of their 2021 CineEurope conference, show organizers the Film Expo Group have announced their decision to cancel this year’s edition of ShowEast, citing low attendance numbers related to continuing concerns over Covid.

Write the Film Expo Group’s Andrew and Bob Sunshine in a joint statement:

Covid 19, company travel restrictions, fear of flying and large-crowd gatherings have drastically limited the number of attendees to ShowEast in Miami Beach. Despite a solid program of business sessions and screenings, former supporters are staying home until year’s end. We need to do what is best for the industry, and without the usual number of delegates, we feel this is the prudent decision to cancel ShowEast. We apologize for the late notice and any inconvenience this decision may have caused.

This year’s ShowEast had been set to take place in Miami, Florida from November 8-11; earlier this week, a schedule for the show was released, with major studios to be in attendance. This marks the second consecutive year that the in-person version of ShowEast has been cancelled; in 2020, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was rescheduled from October to December before being replaced with a virtual-only equivalent of the show.

Next year’s version of ShowEast is scheduled for October 16-21.