Independent Cinema Alliance Partners with DLS

Cinema products company Digital Light Sources announced a partnership Wednesday for their disinfection program, to be used by members of the Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA) and the Cinema Buying Alliance (CBA) as movie theaters reopen their doors.

The ICA is a nonprofit coalition of independent cinemas in the U.S. and Canada, totalling 160 companies and more than 2,500 screens. The CBA is a group buying program entirely owned and managed by the ICA.

“This collaboration can only emphasize our company’s resolve and commitment to help the members of Independent Cinema Alliance win customers back as they re-open doors for business,” Digital Light Sources President Sami Haddad said in a press release.

A few weeks ago on April 28, Digital Light Sources announced a distribution agreement with the company American Ultraviolet for their disinfecting products.