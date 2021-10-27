Kerasotes ShowPlace Theatres Names Fred Meyers as Chief Executive Officer

One of the longest-operating exhibitors in the United States has announced a new Chief Executive Officer. Kerasotes ShowPlace Theatres, a 112-year-old exhibitor which operates 78 screens in 6 locations across 5 states, has named former Silverspot Cinemas CEO Fred Meyers as its new Chief Executive Officer. Meyers will take on the role effective immediately, assuming the position previously held by company owner Tony Kerasotes.

Meyers is a 30-year veteran of the restaurant and hospitality industry who has dedicated over a decade of his career focused on theatrical exhibition. Prior to his role as CEO of Silverspot Cinemas, Meyers led the development and growth of Cobb Theatres’ CinéBistro dine-in brand as the company’s Executive Vice President of Food & Beverage. Meyers continued to serve in that function for CMX Theatres after its 2017 acquisition of Cobb Theatres.

“Fred is the right leader at the right time for ShowPlace ICON Theatres,” said Tony Kerasotes, who continues as Kerasotes ShowPlace Theatres’ Executive Chairman. “Fred’s extensive food and beverage knowledge, strong leadership skills, and track record of success in the exhibition industry made him the perfect choice for ShowPlace ICON Theatres as we navigate the ever-evolving movie exhibitor landscape.”

“I could not be more excited to join such a talented team of industry professionals. I’m humbled and honored to be given this opportunity. The Kerasotes family has been a prominent player in the industry for so long. I look forward to building upon their record of success with our next generational brand, ShowPlace ICON Theatres. Showplace ICON will continue to lead the way in providing guest-centric, premium moviegoing experiences offering high-quality, freshly prepared food and drink menus with complimentary delivery to seat options. Of course, purists can always enjoy fresh popcorn, candy and soft drinks. As we navigate through the challenges our industry faces, we will continue to innovate and be forward-thinking in ways to best serve our guests and enrich their movie-going experiences.”