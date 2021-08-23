Kinema Adding 60+ Titles to Film Library From Magnolia Pictures, Abramorama & More

Image Courtesy of Kinema

Kinema, the new “community-centric, cinematic experience platform,” has add over 60 film titles to its library, the company announced today. New partners include Magnolia Pictures, Greenwich Entertainment, Abramorama, Cargo Releasing, Frameline, Film Movement and Well Go USA.

Founded in 2021, Kinema is “committed to extending the reach of cinematic experiences in non-theatrical settings, both virtually and in-person, to communities and audiences around the world,” according to a press release announcing the additions.

The rollout of the new titles, all of which have been met with global film festival recognition and critical acclaim, will continue through the remainder of this summer and into the late fall.

The titles represent a wide breadth of genres, including horror, comedy, sci-fi, kung fu, cult classics, documentary and drama, in addition to international-language films. The new offerings are also diverse with respect to the makeup of their filmmakers and casts, reflecting Kinema’s commitment to supporting underrepresented voices in cinema. Of the titles, 35% are directed by women; 28% are directed by BIPOC; 15% are directed by LGBTQ+; 35% have a leading female role/main subject; 30% have a BIPOC leading role/main subject; and 30% have a LGBTQ+ leading role/main subject.

Highlights from the forthcoming additions include Magnolia Pictures’ Let the Right One In, which will be available in time for Halloween; Well Go USA and Magnolia’s IP Man martial arts film series, available in November; Film Movement’s cult sci-fi The Quiet Earth; several documentaries from Magnolia, including Food Inc., RBG, Black Fish, Jiro Dreams of Sushi and I Am Not Your Negro; and current and upcoming theatrical and VOD titles such as Magnolia’s Swan Song, Yakuza Princess and May Day; Cargo Releasing’s The Conversation Game and Flint; and Greenwich Entertainment’s Not Going Quietly, Barbara Lee: Truth to Power and ¡Viva Maestro!.

Each film will be available to screen on Kinema’s platform for a minimum of three months.

“This is a significant expansion, and one that we hope clearly signals to the industry our commitment to providing a cinematic experience to deserving audiences in the ever-changing COVID world,” said Ryan Harrington, head of film at Kinema. “At Kinema, our mission is to eliminate cinema deserts and enable global storytellers to connect with local audiences. These new titles illustrate our commitment to delivering critically acclaimed films to communities that desire cinematic experiences in non-traditional settings.”

Kinema is also announcing the launch of Movie Monday, a weekly screening and discussion series showcasing Kinema’s new films and the filmmakers behind them. Screenings in the series will be held every Monday at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET.

To learn more about Kinema and its new offerings, visit kinema.com.