LAIKA’s Coraline Returns to Cinemas with Fathom Events

Courtesy Fathom Events

Along with the re-release of Avatar next month, another film from 2009 has made a return to cinemas. For the second year in a row, a screening of LAIKA’s stop-motion film Coraline scored impressive results in the event cinema sector. On August 15th, the film doubled last year’s box office, with a reported $800K one-day take, playing on 800 domestic screens in a presentation from Fathom Events, LAIKA, and Park Circus.

The one-day event marks the most successful event for Fathom this year. The Coraline screening included an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette, giving audiences a glimpse into the creative process behind the LAIKA film. Originally released in 2009, Coraline is an adventure tale from director Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach) and is based on the novella of the same name by author Neil Gaiman.



“We’re very excited to see fans come back to the theater to see Coraline,” said Ray Nutt, chief executive officer of Fathom Events. “We’re proud to continue to work with such great partners and to see how much moviegoers love to see this film on the big screen.”



“Fathom’s platforming of Coraline as summer destination theatrical viewing is proving to be an evergreen delight for our fans,” said LAIKA Chief Marketing Officer and SVP of Operations David Burke. “We’re delighted with the continued success of LAIKA’s maiden voyage into filmmaking. The same fans who are making the Coraline bring-back screenings such a success can look forward to another original female protagonist in an Oregon setting in our next film Wildwood, which takes place in Laika’s home town of Portland.”