Long Range Box Office Forecast: 80 for Brady and M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin

This week’s update takes a first look at February with two major studio releases slated to hit on the month’s first frame, and the week before the Super Bowl.
80 for Brady
Paramount Pictures
PROS:
- Early marketing is somewhat encouraging in its impact on social media given the target older female audience that doesn’t factor heavily in that realm, though its likely to do with Tom Brady and the NFL’s own cultural footprint.
- Timed to the week before the Super Bowl, some crossover appeal is possible with older men.
CONS:
- The overall tracking universe is modest with a likely comparison ending up being Poms more than Book Club, especially given the older female audience’s slower return to movie theaters in recent times.
- Opening one week before Magic Mike’s Last Dance will cut into long-term appeal among women.
Knock at the Cabin
Universal Pictures
PROS:
- M. Night Shyamalan has a consistent fan base that turns out for his theatrical releases, with Old being a notably solid performer during early pandemic recovery in July 2021.
- Social metrics are encouraging for this original thriller with trends initially lining up to the likes of M3GAN, Smile, and The Black Phone as Cabin targets a Gen X and Millennial audience that has supported genre films very well lately.
CONS:
- Shyamalan films are particularly sensitive to audience reception, so reviews and marketing will be important leading up to release if there’s to be any breakout potential here.
Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2023’s Upcoming Calendar
(as of 1/6/23)
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range
|Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total Low/High Range
|Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week
|Distributor
|1/13/2023
|The Devil Conspiracy
|Third Day Productions
|1/13/2023
|House Party
|$4,000,000 – $9,000,000
|$10,000,000 – $25,000,000
|Warner Bros. Pictures
|1/13/2023
|A Man Called Otto (Wide Expansion)
|$9,000,000 – $14,000,000
|$30,000,000 – $60,000,000
|Sony Pictures / Columbia
|1/13/2023
|Plane
|$2,000,000 – $7,000,000
|-50%
|$5,000,000 – $22,000,000
|-50%
|Lionsgate
|1/20/2023
|Missing
|$4,000,000 – $9,000,000
|$10,000,000 – $24,000,000
|Sony / Screen Gems
|1/20/2023
|The Son
|Sony Pictures Classics
|1/20/2023
|Untitled Crunchyroll Film
|Crunchyroll / Sony
|1/25/2023
|Pathaan
|Yash Raj Films
|1/27/2023
|Distant
|Universal Pictures
|1/27/2023
|Fear
|Hidden Empire Film Group
|2/3/2023
|80 for Brady
|$5,000,000 – $10,000,000
|$17,000,000 – $38,000,000
|Paramount Pictures
|2/3/2023
|Knock at the Cabin
|$18,000,000 – $27,000,000
|$44,000,000 – $81,000,000
|Universal Pictures
|2/3/2023
|Untitled Crunchyroll Film
|Crunchyroll / Sony
